BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology's Apograft To Empower Cellular Treatment Of Covid-19 Related Pulmonary Diseases

May 18 (Reuters) - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY’S APOGRAFT™ TO EMPOWER CELLULAR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 RELATED PULMONARY DISEASES

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY - CLINICAL RESULTS IN GVHD STUDIES MAY BE BENEFICIAL IN COVID-19 AND CAR-T CYTOKINE STORM MANIFESTATIONS

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY - SIGNED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH CONSORTIUM TO EXAMINE THERAPEUTIC EFFECTS OF APOGRAFT TREATED STEM CELLS

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD - DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES A COMMERCIAL COMPONENT

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD - DID NOT DISCLOSE TERMS OF AGREEMENT, NOR ANY MEMBERS OF INTERNATIONAL CONSORTIUM