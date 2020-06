June 3 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $20 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES - OFFERING IS PRICED AT PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $1.15/SHARE OF COMMON STOCK & ONE-HALF OF A SERIES H WARRANT