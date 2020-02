Feb 19 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES CLR 131 ACHIEVES PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS FROM ITS PHASE 2 CLOVER-1 STUDY IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY B-CELL LYMPHOMAS AND COMPLETION OF THE PHASE 1 RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA DOSE ESCALATION STUDY

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION STUDY