May 20 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES - OFFERING 11.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES, PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS TO PURCHASE COMMON SHARES, WARRANTS TO PURCHASE 5.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES Source text: [bit.ly/2zRu4JN] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)