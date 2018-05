May 11 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* CELLECTAR REPORTS RECENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS AND 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21