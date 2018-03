March 21 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* CELLECTAR REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE ABOUT $10.0 MILLION​

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES INC - MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE SUFFICIENT TO FUND BUDGETED OPERATIONS INTO Q1 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: