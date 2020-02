BRIEF-Cellectis And Servier Announces Execution Of Binding Term Sheet To Enter Amendment To Agreement Signed In 2014

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA:

* CELLECTIS SA - CO & SERVIER ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF A BINDING TERM SHEET TO ENTER INTO AN AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT INITIALLY SIGNED IN 2014

* CELLECTIS SA - IN THIS AMENDMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS WILL BE IMPROVED TO INCLUDE AN ADDITIONAL $27.6 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT

* CELLECTIS SA - IN THIS AMENDMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS WILL BE IMPROVED TO INCLUDE UP TO $410 MILLION IN CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

* CELLECTIS SA-IN AMENDMENT, ROYALTY RATE TO BE INCREASED FROM TIERED HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES TO FLAT LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES

* CELLECTIS SA - IN ADDITION, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, CO SHALL REGAIN EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OVER 5 UNDISCLOSED ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELL TARGETS