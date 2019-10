Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA:

* CELLECTIS AND LONZA ENTER CGMP MANUFACTURING SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR CELLECTIS’ ALLOGENEIC UCART PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* CELLECTIS SA - UNDER AGREEMENT, MANUFACTURING TO TAKE PLACE AT LONZA’S GMP SITE IN GELEEN, NETHERLANDS

* CELLECTIS SA - AGREEMENT COVERS MANUFACTURING OF CLINICAL SUPPLY FOR CELLECTIS' UCART PIPELINE