March 10 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA:

* CELLECTIS SA - US PATENT COVERING CRISPR-EDITED ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELLS GRANTED TO CELLECTIS

* CELLECTIS SA - PATENT GRANTED TO CELLECTIS FOR METHODS OF PREPARING ALLOGENEIC T-CELLS FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY WITH CRISPR-CAS9 TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: