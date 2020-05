BRIEF-Cellectis Says Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.57

May 6 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA:

* CELLECTIS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* EXPERIENCED LIMITED DISRUPTION TO DATE FROM COVID-19 CRISIS

* AT CALYXT, THERE HAS BEEN LIMITED DISRUPTION TO DATE ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SEED DISTRIBUTION

* COVID-19 CRISIS HAS RESULTED IN LOWER DEMAND FOR HIGH OLEIC SOYBEAN OIL

* POTENTIAL DISRUPTIONS TO PROTEIN PROCESSING FACILITIES MAY ALSO IMPACT DEMAND FOR HIGH OLEIC SOYBEAN MEAL

* CALYXT ADJUSTING SHORT-TERM CRUSH STRATEGY, EVALUATING OPERATING EXPENSE REDUCTIONS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $51.1 MILLION VERSUS $3.4 MILLION