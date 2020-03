March 4 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA:

* CELLECTIS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS 4TH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CELLECTIS SA QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME WERE $6 MILLION VERSUS $3 MILLION

* CELLECTIS SA QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CELLECTIS OF $0.88 PER SHARE

* CELLECTIS SA QTRLY CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CELLECTIS WAS $0.73 PER SHARE