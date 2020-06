June 10 (Reuters) - Cellink AB:

* CELLINK AND LONZA JOIN FORCES TO OFFER COMPLETE 3D CELL CULTURE WORKFLOWS

* UNDER AGREEMENT, CELLINK WILL PROVIDE THIS COMPLETE SOLUTION THROUGH ITS GLOBAL SALES CHANNELS, SUPPORTED BY LONZA'S WELL-ESTABLISHED LOGISTICS PROCESSES.