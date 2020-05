May 14 (Reuters) - Cellink AB:

* CELLINK ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA TO UTILIZE CELLINKS’ 3D-BIOPRINTING TECHNOLOGY FOR LIVER ORGANOID CULTURE

* CELLINK AB - TO PROVIDE ADVANCED 3D-BIOPRINTED LIVER ORGANOIDS FOR DRUG DISCOVERY PURPOSES IN CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL AND METABOLIC DISEASES