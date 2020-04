April 20 (Reuters) - Cellink AB:

* SAID ON SATURDAY ERIK GATENHOLM (CEO) AND HÉCTOR MARTINEZ (CTO) HAVE SOLD B-SHARES IN CELLINK TO GUSTEN DANIELSSON (CFO)

* AFTER TRANSACTION, ERIK GATENHOLM OWNS 10,476,160 SHARES, HÉCTOR MARTINEZ OWNS 6,814,160 SHARES, GUSTEN DANIELSSON OWNS 1,551,732 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)