BRIEF-Cellink Gets Grant To Develop New Organ-Like In Vitro Model

March 4 (Reuters) - Cellink AB:

* CELLINK HAS RECEIVED A GRANT TO DEVELOP A NEW ORGAN-LIKE IN VITRO MODEL THAT CAN BE USED IN DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND TESTING FOR RENAL DISEASES.

* CELLINK AB - PROJECT WILL START IN AUGUST THIS YEAR AND IS EXPECTED TO RUN UNTIL 2023

* CELLINK AB - WILL RECEIVE A GRANT OF APPROXIMATELY TWO MILLION SEK DURING COURSE OF PROJECT FROM VINNOVA

* CELLINK AB - PROJECT AIMS TO DEVELOP A NEW ORGAN-LIKE IN VITRO MODEL OF PROXIMAL TUBULE IN A MICROFLUIDIC PERFUSABLE DEVICE IN MULTIWELL PLATE FORMAT FOR USE IN DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND TESTING

* CELLINK AB - IN FUTURE, PROJECT CAN DEVELOP A SCREENING SYSTEM FOR DEVELOPING THERAPIES FOR RENAL DISEASES