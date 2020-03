March 31 (Reuters) - Cellink AB:

* CELLINK AB (PUBL) RECEIVES AN ORDER OF SEK 5,200,000 FROM THE NATIONAL BOARD OF HEALTH AND WELFARE IN SWEDEN

* ORDER SHALL BE DELIVERED DURING COMPANY'S Q3