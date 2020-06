June 23 (Reuters) - Cellink AB:

* CELLINK CELLINK HAS BEEN GRANTED A PATENT FOR “3D BIOPRINTER AND A 3D BIOPRINTER SYSTEM” FROM THE SWEDISH PATENT AND REGISTRATION OFFICE

* PATENT PROTECTION APPLIES TO SWEDISH MARKET

* PATENT PROTECTION APPLIES TO SWEDISH MARKET

* COMPANY ALSO CONDUCTS PROCESS OF EXPANDING PATENT PROTECTION IN ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES