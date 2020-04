April 9 (Reuters) - Cellink AB:

* Q2 19/20: CONTINUED GROWTH AND GLOBAL EXPANSION DURING AN INCREASING GLOBAL CRISIS

* CELLINK AB - Q2 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 37,241 KSEK (23,837 KSEK)

* CELLINK AB - Q2 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO -13,755 KSEK (2,865 KSEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)