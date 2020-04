April 7 (Reuters) - Cellmid Ltd:

* RAISED $6 MILLION VIA A SHARE PLACEMENT FROM INSTITUTIONAL AND SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS

* PLACEMENT WILL RESULT IN ISSUE OF ABOUT 27.3 MILLION MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT 22 CENTS EACH

* EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE ON SAME TERMS VIA A SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TARGETING AN ADDITIONAL $1.0 MILLION

* PROCEEDS RAISED UNDER OFFER TO FUND ROLL OUT OF WONDFO SARS-V-2 DIAGNOSTIC TEST