BRIEF-Cellmid Updates Market On COVID-19 Impact

March 27 (Reuters) - Cellmid Ltd:

* PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE THAT IT WILL ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY FOR ITS CONSUMER BUSINESS BY END OF FY2020

* JAPANESE BUSINESS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ON BUDGET FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* DELIVERY OF CHINESE EXPORT ORDER NOW EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN TWO SPERATE SHIPMENTS IN APRIL AND MAY 2020

* OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE OF CO REDUCED WHERE SENSIBLE

* RECENTLY SECURED SUPPLY OF WONDFO COVID-19 RAPID DIAGNOSTIC TEST IN AUSTRALIA

* CELLMID-AUSTRALIA PRODUCT LAUNCH PLANNED FOR MARCH IN PRICELINE HAS BEEN DELAYED, WILL START EFFECTING SALES FROM APRIL ONWARDS LOCALLY

* WILL SEPARATE LYRAMID INTO WHOLLY INDEPENDENT ENTITY BACKED BY INDEPENDENT FUNDING AND/OR PARTNERSHIP WITH BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CO BY 2020 END