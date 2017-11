Nov 14 (Reuters) - CELLNEX TELECOM SA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 579 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 520 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 33 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 35 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA 259 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 208 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS TO CLOSE FY 2017 AT THE UPPER END OF ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE‍​

* BOARD APPROVES FY 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.044 EURO PER SHARE ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)