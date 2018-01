Jan 8 (Reuters) - CELLNEX TELECOM SA:

* BLOCK TRADE - CELLNEX TELECOM SA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS REVISED PRICE RANGE OF 1.5%-1.625%, BOOKS COVERED THROUGHOUT THE RANGE, BOOK TO CLOSE AT 13.35 CET/12.30 UK Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)