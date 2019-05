BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom To Acquire 10,700 Sites In France, Italy And Switzerland

May 7 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA:

* INFORMS ON ACQUISITION OF ILIAD’S TOWERS IN FRANCE AND ITALY AND OF SALT’S TOWERS IN SWITZERLAND

* THREE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE AND DEPLOY UP TO ABOUT 15,000 SITES

* TO ACQUIRE A 70 PERCENT STAKE IN ILIAD’S PORTFOLIO IN FRANCE AND 100 PERCENT OF ITS PORTFOLIO IN ITALY

* SAYS TO ACQUIRE A 90 PERCENT STAKE IN SALT’S PORTFOLIO AND AGREED DEPLOYMENT OF UP TO 500 SITES IN ABOUT 7 YEARS

* UPFRONT CONSIDERATION OF 2 BILLION EUROS (EUR 1.4 BILLION FRANCE + EUR 0.6 BILLION ITALY), CONSIDERING CELLNEX’S ACQUIRED STAKES

* BTS PROGRAMS OF UP TO EUR 1.2 BILLION HAVE BEEN AGREED, TO BE DEPLOYED AND PAID FOR IN 2020-2027

* EXPECTED ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 410 MILLION UPON COMPLETION OF BTS PROGRAMS (AROUND 7 YEARS)

* CELLNEX’S SALES BACKLOG WILL GROW BY 18 BILLION EUROS TO 36 BILLION EUROS

* CLOSING OF BOTH DEALS EXPECTED IN H2 2019

* UPFRONT CONSIDERATION OF 0.7 BILLION EUROS OF SWISS SALT, CONSIDERING CELLNEX’S ACQUIRED STAKE

* SAYS IN TERMS OF FUNDING, CELLNEX CURRENTLY HAS ABOUT EUR 1.8 BILLION CASH AND EUR 1 BILLION CREDIT LINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)