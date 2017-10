Sept 28 (Reuters) - CELLNEX TELECOM SA:

* SAYS WINS CONTRACT FROM MARITIME RESCUE FOR GLOBAL MARITIME DISTRESS AND SAFETY SYSTEM IN SPAIN

* SAYS CONTRACT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 4 YEARS, EXTENDABLE BY 2 YEARS FOR ANNUAL AMOUNT OVER 7 MILLION EUROS ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2fudFgX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)