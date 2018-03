March 22 (Reuters) - Cello Group Plc:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 2.4 PERCENT TO 169.3 MILLION STG

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 5.8 MILLION STG VERSUS -1.7 MILLION STG LOSS YEAR AGO

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 2.9 PERCENT TO 3.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍FY HEADLINE BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 7.93P (2016: 8.66P)​

* ‍BOARD IS CONFIDENT THAT EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE MET​