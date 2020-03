BRIEF-Celltrion Accelerates Development Of Covid-19 Antiviral Treatment And Aims To Launch Rapid Self-Testing Kit

March 23 (Reuters) - Celltrion Inc:

* CELLTRION ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 ANTIVIRAL TREATMENT AND AIMS TO LAUNCH RAPID SELF-TESTING KIT

* CELLTRION INC - CELLTRION COMPLETES FIRST STEP OF DEVELOPING AN ANTIVIRAL TREATMENT TO FIGHT COVID-19

* CELLTRION INC - HOPES TO BEGIN HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020

* CELLTRION INC - CELLTRION AIMS TO LAUNCH RAPID SELF-TESTING DIAGNOSTIC KIT FOR COVID-19 THIS SUMMER

* CELLTRION INC - RAPID SELF-TESTING DIAGNOSTIC KIT IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE RESULTS WITHIN 15-20 MIN OF SELF-TESTING

* CELLTRION INC - PLANS TO DEVELOP A 'SUPER ANTIBODY' THAT CAN ATTACH, NEUTRALISE ALL KINDS OF CORONAVIRUS RELATED STRAINS