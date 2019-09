Sept 3 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* CELLTRION AND LONZA SIGN CONTRACT TO MANUFACTURE REMSIMA DRUG SUBSTANCE

* CELLTRION CONTRACTS REMSIMA DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURING TO LONZA TO SATISFY INCREASING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR BIOSIMILARS

* LONZA'S BIOLOGICS FACILITY IN SINGAPORE TO COVER EU AND US MARKET NEEDS Source text: tinyurl.com/y3wo4lpo Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)