BRIEF-Celltrion Completes Neutralisation Test On Candidate Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs) For Covid-19 Antiviral Antibody Treatment

April 13 (Reuters) - Celltrion Inc:

* CELLTRION COMPLETES NEUTRALISATION TEST ON CANDIDATE MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES (MABS) FOR COVID-19 ANTIVIRAL ANTIBODY TREATMENT

* CELLTRION INC - EXPECTS CELL-LINE DEVELOPMENT TO COMMENCE THIS WEEK

* CELLTRION INC - ALSO PLANS TO DEVELOP A SUPER-ANTIBODY OR AN ANTIBODY COCKTAIL THERAPY, TO TARGET POTENTIAL MUTATIONS OF SARS-COV-2

* CELLTRION - TOGETHER WITH KCDC WILL CONDUCT EFFICACY & TOXICITY TESTING IN MICE & NON-HUMAN PRIMATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: