Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC - ANNOUNCED PLAN TO CONFIGURE PART OF ITS FACILITY IN SHANGHAI WITH GE HEALTHCARE‘S FLEXFACTORY PLATFORM

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE-AFTER EXECUTION OF NON-BINDING LOI, SEES FLEXFACTORY TO BE OPERATIONAL IN CBMG-GE JOINT LABORATORY OF CELL THERAPY BY END OF 2018