BRIEF-Cellular Biomedicine Announces Positive Clinical Data Of Knee Osteoarthritis China Phase I Trial

March 16 (Reuters) - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc :

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP ANNOUNCES POSITIVE 48-WEEK CLINICAL DATA OF ALLOJOIN™ HUMAN ADIPOSE-DERIVED MESENCHYMAL PROGENITOR CELL (HAMPC) KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS (KOA) CHINA PHASE I TRIAL

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP - STUDY SHOWED ALLOJOIN TO HAVE GOOD SAFETY TOLERANCE AND EARLY SIGNS OF EFFICACY IN PREVENTING CARTILAGE DETERIORATION

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE - PRIMARY END POINT SHOWED A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT AT 12 WEEKS POST ALLOJOIN CELL THERAPY, CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT AT 48 WEEKS

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE - SECONDARY END POINT SHOWED INCREASED TENDENCY VERSUS THAT AT BASELINE 0 WEEKS, VERSUS NORMAL CARTILAGE DETERIORATION AS RESULT OF AGING

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE - DE-PRIORITIZING U.S. ALLOJOIN OPERATION & CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF REGENERATIVE MEDICINE PROJECT TERMINATED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 14

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE - COMMON SIDE EFFECTS WERE TEMPORARY LOCAL REACTIONS INCLUDING SORENESS, SWELLING AT INJECTION SITE IN STUDY

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC - TO DATE, NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO ALLOJOIN THERAPY HAVE BEEN REPORTED

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE- 2 PATIENTS WHO UNDERWENT ONE DOSE OF INJECTIONS DROPPED OUT OF STUDY AS THEIR KNEE JOINTS WERE MORE PAINFUL AFTER INJECTION