BRIEF-Cellular Biomedicine Group Enters Into Strategic Licensing And Collaboration Agreement With A Global Leader In Car-T Cell Therapy For Patients In China

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC LICENSING AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH A GLOBAL LEADER IN CAR-T CELL THERAPY FOR PATIENTS IN CHINA

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC - COLLABORATION WITH NOVARTIS INCLUDES $40 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT IN CBMG FOR 1,458,257 SHARES AT $27.43/SHARE

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC - TO LICENSE SELECT PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY TO NOVARTIS FOR GLOBAL USE

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP - UNDER AGREEMENT, CBMG TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY KYMRIAH (TISAGENLECLEUCEL) IN CHINA

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP - NOVARTIS WILL BE EXCLUSIVE HOLDER OF MARKETING LICENSE OF CAR-T CELL THERAPY KYMRIAH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: