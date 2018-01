BRIEF-Cellular Biomedicine Group Says Enters Securities Purchase Agreement With Certain Investors

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP SAYS ON JAN 30, CO ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS - SEC FILING

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP - PURSUANT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO SELL TO INVESTORS AGGREGATE OF 1.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK AT $17.80/SHARE

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, INVESTORS HAVE RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR TO BOARD TO STAND FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING Source text: (bit.ly/2rSN3z7) Further company coverage: