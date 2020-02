BRIEF-Cellular Biomedicine Says Cannot Accurately Predict Impact From Coronavirus

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP ANNOUNCES Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE - FULL EXTENT TO WHICH CORONAVIRUS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT BUSINESS & RESULTS IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN & CANNOT BE ACCURATELY PREDICTED

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP SAYS CO HAS EXPERIENCED, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE, A SLOWDOWN IN PATIENT RECRUITMENT FOR CLINICAL STUDIES

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP SAYS CO IS MINDFUL OF ONGOING RISKS POSED BY CORONAVIRUS DISEASE, OR COVID-19