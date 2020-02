Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC SAYS CONFIRMS RECEIVING PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PROPOSAL LETTER FROM CONSORTIUM LED BY CEO BIZUO LIU

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE - WILL CONSIDER PRELIMINARY PROPOSAL LETTER AND ANY RESPONSE THERETO IN CONNECTION WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES Source text: (bit.ly/2vaRRlZ)