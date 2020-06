June 8 (Reuters) - Cellularline SpA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH AL INFINITY LLC FOR CO-DESIGN, PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION FOR EUROPEAN MARKET OF ALTEC LANSING AUDIO PRODUCTS

* DEAL HAS THREE YEARS DURATION

* UNDER DEAL, DISTRIBUTION WILL COVER EU, UK, AND SWISS MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)