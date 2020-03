March 13 (Reuters) - Celon Pharma SA:

* SAYS DECIDES ON PRIORITY ADOPTION OF THE BSL-3 ZONE AND IMPLEMENTATION OF PRODUCTION OF TESTS FOR QRT-PCR DIAGNOSTICS IN CO’S NEW LABORATORIES IN KAZUN NOWY

* TESTS ARE BASED ON ULTRA-FAST ONE-STEP QRT-PCR METHOD WHICH IS NOW BEING LAUNCHED IN US AND GERMANY AND ARE USED TO DIAGNOSE SARS-COV-2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)