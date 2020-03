BRIEF-Celon Pharma Signs Framework Agreement To Start Development Programme For Covid-19 Therapy

March 23 (Reuters) - Celon Pharma SA:

* SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SIEC BADAWCZA LUKASIEWICZ TO START PROGRAM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 THERAPY

* UNDER PROGRAMME WORKS TO DETERMINE THERAUPETIC POTENTIAL OF KNOWN DRUGS AND ACTIVE SUBSTANCES AND THEIR IMPACT ON SARS COV-2 IN OTHER INDICATIONS THAN REGISTERED

* UNDER PROGRAMME PARTIES WORK ON DEVELOPING MOLECULES TARGETING ELEMENTS OF SARS COV-2 VIRUS

* UNDER AGREEMENT PARTIES TO SEEK STRATEGIC FINANCING FOR RESEARCH WORKS UNDER PROGRAMME