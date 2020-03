BRIEF-Celon Pharma Starts Strategic Programme To Seek Effective Medicines And Therapeutic Regimen For Covid-19

March 17 (Reuters) - Celon Pharma SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INITIATES STRATEGIC PROGRAMME OF TESTING, VERIFICATION AND SEEKING EFFECTIVE MEDICINES AND/OR THERAPEUTIC REGIMEN FOR COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES THAT CLINICAL TESTS FOR MOST EFFECTIVE MEDICINE COMBINATION CHOSEN COULD START WITH BEGINNING OF 2021

* CO WILL PARTICULARLY EVALUATE TWO KINASE INHIBITING DRUGS CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT CPL409116 AND CPL302215

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MANAGEMENT BELIEVES COVID-19 AND OTHER POTENTIAL DISEASES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS WILL BE LONG-TERM, SIGNIFICANT BUSINESS SECTOR

* CO TO EVALUATE KINASE INHIBITING DRUGS IN MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH ANTIVIRAL DRUGS INCLUDING CO’S LAZIVIR DRUG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)