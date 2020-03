BRIEF-Celsion CEO Issues Letter To Stockholders

March 3 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* CELSION CEO ISSUES LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS

* CELSION CORP - DO NOT EXPECT ANY INTERRUPTION IN OUR SUPPLY OF THERMODOX OR GEN-1 FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNERS IN CHINA

* CELSION CORP - FINANCING FROM EQUITY FUNDRAISE EXTENDS OPERATING CASH RUNWAY WELL INTO 2021

* CELSION CORP - DO NOT EXPECT ANY MAJOR DISRUPTIONS IN PATIENT FOLLOW-UP OR DATA REPORTING OWING TO COVID-19 FOR PHASE III OPTIMA STUDY

* CELSION CORP - EARLY PHASE I DATA FROM OVATION 2 STUDY IS EXPECTED BY END OF CURRENT QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: