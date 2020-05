BRIEF-Celsion Reports Data Safety Monitoring Board Recommendation To Proceed To Phase Ii Of The Ovation 2 Study In Advanced Ovarian Cancer

May 29 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* CELSION REPORTS DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD RECOMMENDATION TO PROCEED TO PHASE II OF THE OVATION 2 STUDY IN ADVANCED OVARIAN CANCER

* CELSION CORP - EXCELLENT SURGICAL RESPONSE NOTED AT HIGHER, 100 MG/M(2 )DOSE

* CELSION CORP - GENE-MEDIATED IMMUNOTHERAPY IS SAFE & DEMONSTRATES AN ACCEPTABLE RISK/BENEFIT WHEN ADMINISTERED OVER 6 MONTHS

* CELSION CORP - PLANS TO CONSULT WITH FDA TO REQUEST FAST TRACK REVIEW AND POTENTIAL BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR GEN-1