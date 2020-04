April 15 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* CELSION REPORTS THAT SUFFICIENT EVENTS HAVE BEEN REACHED FOR THE SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS OF THE PHASE III OPTIMA STUDY OF THERMODOX® IN PRIMARY LIVER CANCER

* CELSION CORP - INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE IS EXPECTED TO MEET IN JULY TO CONDUCT SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS

* CELSION CORP - EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE IDMC RECOMMENDATIONS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AFTER MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: