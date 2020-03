March 23 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* CELSION’S GEN-1 IMMUNOTHERAPY RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FROM THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* CELSION CORP - GEN-1 PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FROM U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* CELSION CORP - GEN-1 IS CURRENTLY BEING EVALUATED IN A PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWLY DIAGNOSED PATIENTS WITH STAGE III AND IV OVARIAN CANCER.