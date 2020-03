March 12 (Reuters) - Celsius Holdings Inc:

* CELSIUS HOLDINGS DELIVERS RECORD ANNUAL REVENUE OF $75 MILLION, UP 43%

* Q4 REVENUE $24.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $21.5 MILLION

* CELSIUS HOLDINGS - AS OF DEC 31, 2019, COMPANY HAD CASH OF $23.1 MILLION

* CELSIUS HOLDINGS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01, REVENUE VIEW $21.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: