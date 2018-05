May 15 (Reuters) - CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS:

* CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS LAUNCHES WITH $65 MILLION IN SERIES A FINANCING TO DEVELOP PRECISION THERAPEUTICS FOR PEOPLE WITH AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES AND CANCER

* CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS - SERIES A FINANCING LED BY THIRD ROCK VENTURES WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GV (FORMERLY GOOGLE VENTURES) AND OTHER INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)