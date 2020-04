April 9 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* CELULARITY EXPANDS STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION TO COVID-19 INFECTION AND ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - CELULARITY TO SEEK REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR CYNK-001 IN COVID-19, LUNG BIOTECHNOLOGY TO SEEK REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR CYNK-001 IN ARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: