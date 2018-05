BRIEF-Celyad Announces Pricing Of 47.3 Million Dollars Global Offering

May 17 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* CELYAD ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $47.3 MILLION GLOBAL OFFERING

* PRICING OF A GLOBAL OFFERING OF 1,800,000 ORDINARY SHARES

* 1,276,087 ORDINARY SHARES IN EUROPE AND CERTAIN COUNTRIES OUTSIDE OF US AND CANADA IN CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT PRICE OF EUR 22.29PER SHARE

* 523,913 ORDINARY SHARES IN FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADSS) OFFERED IN UNITED STATES, CANADA AND CERTAIN COUNTRIES OUTSIDE OF EUROPE AT PRICE PER ADS OF USD 26.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)