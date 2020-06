BRIEF-Celyad Provides Update On Allogeneic CAR-T Franchise

June 1 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* CELYAD PROVIDES UPDATE ON ALLOGENEIC CAR-T FRANCHISE INCLUDING CYAD-101 AND SHRNA PLATFORM AT THE 2020 ASCO VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* TWO PATIENTS ACHIEVED A CONFIRMED PARTIAL RESPONSE AND NINE PATIENTS ACHIEVED STABLE DISEASE, LEADING TO A DISEASE CONTROL RATE OF 73%

* OVERALL SAFETY AND CLINICAL ACTIVITY DATA ARE HLA-INDEPENDENT INDICATING THAT CYAD-101 CELLS CAN BE USED IN A BROAD PATIENT POPULATION REGARDLESS OF HLA HAPLOTYPE

* EXPANSION COHORT OF ALLOSHRINK TRIAL EVALUATING CYAD-101 FOLLOWING FOLFIRI PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q4 2020

* SHRNA PLATFORM FOR NEXT-GENERATION ALLOGENEIC CAR-T CANDIDATES PROVIDES PROOF-OF-PRINCIPLE TO SIMULTANEOUSLY KNOCKDOWN UP TO FOUR GENES IN SINGLE CONSTRUCT

* CYAD-101, SHOWS ENCOURAGING CLINICAL ACTIVITY WITH NO EVIDENCE OF GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENTS