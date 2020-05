BRIEF-Celyad ‍​Q1 Treasury Position At 33.8 Million Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* Q1 TREASURY POSITION OF EUR 33.8 MILLION

* CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE THAT TREASURY POSITION SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH H1 2021

* ‍​Q1 NET CASH BURN EUR 5.5 MILLION

* WE ANTICIPATE ANNOUNCING ADDITIONAL DATA FROM OUR CYAD-101 ALLOSHRINK PHASE 1 TRIAL AT AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY - CEO

* WE ANTICIPATE FILING IND APPLICATION FOR OUR LEAD SHRNA-BASED ALLOGENEIC CANDIDATE CYAD-211 OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS - CEO

* WE ANTICIPATE PROVIDING CLINICAL UPDATE ON OUR RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML AND MDS PROGRAM IN H2 2020 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)