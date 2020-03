Celyad SA:

* CELYAD REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* NKG2D CAR-T CLINICAL CANDIDATE CYAD-01 CONTINUES TO ADVANCE IN PHASE 1 TRIALS FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH R/R AML OR MDS

* CELYAD -CO NOT CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING ANY MAJOR DISRUPTIONS IN ITS BUSINESS RELATED TO COVID-19