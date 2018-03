BRIEF-Celyad To Present Updates On CYAD-01 At American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting

March 29 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* CELYAD TO PRESENT UPDATES ON CYAD-01 AT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH (AACR) ANNUAL MEETING 2018

* ‍PRECLINICAL STUDY SHOWS ADDING CD28 OR 4-1BB TO CYAD-01 BRINGS NO BENEFIT FOR IN VITRO ACTIVITY OF RECEPTOR​

* TO PRESENT UPDATE FROM THINK TRIAL, NEW SHRINK AND LINK TRIALS IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER​

* ‍THINK TRIAL: PRELIMINARY EVIDENCE OF NKG2D CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL THERAPY (CYAD-01) CLINICAL ACTIVITY​